Bucks vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-10) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSFL. The point total is set at 238.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSFL
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-8.5
|238.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points in 16 of 27 games this season.
- The average point total in Milwaukee's contests this year is 243.9, 5.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have gone 12-15-0 ATS this season.
- Milwaukee has been the favorite in 26 games this season and won 20 (76.9%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs Magic Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|16
|59.3%
|124.7
|237.7
|119.2
|229.3
|236.2
|Magic
|7
|26.9%
|113
|237.7
|110.1
|229.3
|224.5
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have hit the over nine times.
- Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-5-0) than it has in home games (7-10-0).
- The Bucks record 14.6 more points per game (124.7) than the Magic allow (110.1).
- Milwaukee has a 12-11 record against the spread and an 18-5 record overall when putting up more than 110.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Bucks vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|12-15
|3-7
|19-8
|Magic
|17-9
|0-1
|13-13
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs. Magic Point Insights
|Bucks
|Magic
|124.7
|113
|2
|19
|12-11
|7-1
|18-5
|8-0
|119.2
|110.1
|23
|4
|2-4
|17-6
|5-1
|15-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.