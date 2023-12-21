Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Berrien County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mattawan High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Stevensville, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berrien Springs High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Lawton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Central High School at St. Joseph High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 21
- Location: St. Joseph, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paw Paw High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Buffalo High School at Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Buchanan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgman High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
