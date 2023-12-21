Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benzie County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Benzie County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benzie County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benzie Central High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.