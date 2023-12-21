Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barry County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Barry County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barry County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harper Creek High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hastings, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delton Kellogg High School at Calhoun Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.