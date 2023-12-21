If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Barry County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Barry County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harper Creek High School at Hastings High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Hastings, MI

Hastings, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Delton Kellogg High School at Calhoun Christian School