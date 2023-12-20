The Detroit Red Wings, including Shayne Gostisbehere, take the ice Wednesday versus the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Gostisbehere? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

Gostisbehere has averaged 18:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Gostisbehere has a goal in five of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 30 games this year, Gostisbehere has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 30 games this season, Gostisbehere has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Gostisbehere hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 30 Games 4 23 Points 0 5 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.