Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Saginaw County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Merrill, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.