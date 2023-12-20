Red Wings vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Red Wings (15-12-4) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) on the road on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-160)
|Red Wings (+135)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have won 10 of the 21 games, or 47.6%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Detroit has a record of 3-6 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Red Wings.
- Detroit has played 18 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|99 (14th)
|Goals
|110 (5th)
|78 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|99 (18th)
|16 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (4th)
|24 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (26th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings went 4-5-1 over its last 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.
- Six of Detroit's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.4 goals over their past 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.2 goals.
- The Red Wings have scored the fifth-most goals (110 goals, 3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 99 total, which ranks 18th among league teams.
- Their eighth-best goal differential is +11.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.