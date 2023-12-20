Patrick Kane will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Kane's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Patrick Kane vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Kane has averaged 19:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

In one of seven games this year, Kane has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Kane has registered a point in a game three times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Kane has had an assist twice this season in seven games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Kane Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 4 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

