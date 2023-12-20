Will Patrick Kane Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 20?
Can we expect Patrick Kane lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Kane scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- On the power play, Kane has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Kane's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
