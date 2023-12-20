The Dayton Flyers (8-2) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oakland vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • Oakland has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 305th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies' 71.9 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 65.1 the Flyers allow to opponents.
  • Oakland has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Oakland scored 8.5 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (69.9).
  • At home, the Golden Grizzlies conceded 76.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.2.
  • Oakland drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Toledo L 69-68 Athletics Center O'rena
12/8/2023 @ Eastern Michigan W 77-63 George Gervin GameAbove Center
12/18/2023 @ Michigan State L 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/20/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
12/28/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/31/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.