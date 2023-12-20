How to Watch Oakland vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers (8-2) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Oakland vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- Oakland has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.1% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 305th.
- The Golden Grizzlies' 71.9 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 65.1 the Flyers allow to opponents.
- Oakland has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Oakland scored 8.5 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (69.9).
- At home, the Golden Grizzlies conceded 76.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.2.
- Oakland drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%).
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Toledo
|L 69-68
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/8/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|W 77-63
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
