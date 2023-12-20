Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Oakland County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Foley High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Shrine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Public Safety Academy at Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Charter School
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwin Denby High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
