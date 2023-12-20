Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Muskegon County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Muskegon Heights High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Michigan Christian High School at Calvin Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Grandville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
