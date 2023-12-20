The Michigan Wolverines (9-2) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Florida Gators (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Michigan vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Gators put up an average of 80.2 points per game, 26.0 more points than the 54.2 the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Florida has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 54.2 points.

Michigan is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 80.2 points.

The 73.6 points per game the Wolverines put up are 8.1 more points than the Gators give up (65.5).

Michigan has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.

When Florida gives up fewer than 73.6 points, it is 6-1.

The Wolverines shoot 43.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Gators concede defensively.

The Gators make 44.9% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Wolverines' defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50) Jordan Hobbs: 9.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

9.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Lauren Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

8.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%

Michigan Schedule