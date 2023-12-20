Wednesday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (9-2) and the Florida Gators (7-3) clashing at Spectrum Center (on December 20) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-66 win for Michigan.

The Wolverines are coming off of a 75-49 victory over Miami (OH) in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Michigan vs. Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Michigan vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 71, Florida 66

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Schedule Analysis

On November 18 against the Middle Tennessee Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in our computer rankings, the Wolverines notched their best win of the season, a 63-49 victory at a neutral site.

Michigan has four wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 55) on November 18

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 85) on December 10

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 97) on November 19

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 109) on December 2

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 120) on November 6

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50)

14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (15-for-50) Jordan Hobbs: 9.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

9.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Lauren Hansen: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

8.2 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game with a +214 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.6 points per game (87th in college basketball) and allow 54.2 per outing (32nd in college basketball).

