Will Jeff Petry Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 20?
When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jeff Petry light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Petry stats and insights
- Petry has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Petry has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Petry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 5-1
Red Wings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
