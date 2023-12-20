The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jake Walman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (five shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Walman averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

