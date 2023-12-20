If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Isabella County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Breckenridge High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 20

6:55 PM ET on December 20 Location: Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

