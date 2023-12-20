Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Huron County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mayville High School at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Caseville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
