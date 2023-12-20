Dylan Larkin will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets meet at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Prop bets for Larkin in that upcoming Red Wings-Jets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Larkin has averaged 19:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Larkin has scored a goal in 10 of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Larkin has a point in 16 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Larkin has an assist in 11 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Larkin goes over his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Larkin has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Larkin Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 3 26 Points 4 11 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

