Will Dylan Larkin Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 20?
When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Dylan Larkin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Larkin stats and insights
- In 10 of 25 games this season, Larkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Larkin has picked up four goals and 10 assists on the power play.
- Larkin's shooting percentage is 12.6%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 78 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Larkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|5:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|22:10
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|21:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:17
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
