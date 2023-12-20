Daniel Sprong and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Canada Life Centre. Thinking about a bet on Sprong? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Daniel Sprong vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong has averaged 13:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Sprong has a goal in seven of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Sprong has recorded a point in a game 17 times this season over 31 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Sprong has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

Sprong has an implied probability of 40% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sprong has an implied probability of 23.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sprong Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 31 Games 4 19 Points 0 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

