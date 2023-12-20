Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clinton County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bath High School at Lansing Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fowler High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
