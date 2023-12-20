Wednesday's game that pits the North Dakota State Bison (4-6) versus the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-7) at Scheels Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-61 in favor of North Dakota State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Chippewas lost their most recent game 91-67 against Michigan State on Sunday.

Central Michigan vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Central Michigan vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 80, Central Michigan 61

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Chippewas haven't beaten a single Division 1 opponent this season.

Central Michigan has three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

Central Michigan Leaders

Rochelle Norris: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 43.8 FG%

8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 43.8 FG% Taylor Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 28.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 28.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Nadege Jean: 9.4 PTS, 57.7 FG%

9.4 PTS, 57.7 FG% Madisen Wardell: 11.0 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

11.0 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Karrington Gordon: 7.4 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas put up 65.1 points per game (205th in college basketball) while giving up 77.8 per contest (343rd in college basketball). They have a -101 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

