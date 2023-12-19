Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wayne County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Osborn High School at Academy of the Americas
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cabrini High School at Parkway Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edsel Ford High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robichaud High School at Annapolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe North High School at Port Huron Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Divine Child High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestwood High School at Redford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Redford, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dearborn High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Monroe, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Clarenceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Romulus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Romulus, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melvindale High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Garden City, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Henry Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran North High School at University Liggett School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Rouge High School at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
