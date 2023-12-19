Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Van Buren County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gobles High School at Howardsville Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Constantine High School at Lawton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lawton, MI

Lawton, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dowagiac Union High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Bloomingdale, MI

Bloomingdale, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Haven High School at Coloma High School