Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Shiawassee County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Lothrop High School at Durand Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Durand, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Haven High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Area High School at Montrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Montrose, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Johns High School at Owosso High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Owosso, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
