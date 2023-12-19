Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Schoolcraft County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Schoolcraft County, Michigan, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Schoolcraft County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manistique High School at Negaunee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Negaunee, MI
- Conference: Mid-Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
