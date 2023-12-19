Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Sanilac County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brown City High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Carsonville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Mayville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deckerville Community High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peck Community High School at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Caseville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
