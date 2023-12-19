If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grosse Pointe North High School at Port Huron Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Port Huron, MI

Port Huron, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Harbor Beach Community High School at Yale High School