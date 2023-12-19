Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County Today - December 19
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zeeland East High School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Lake High School at Grandville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allendale High School at East Grand Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jenison High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lowell, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unity Christian High School at Schoolcraft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Schoolcraft, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
