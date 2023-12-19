Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Osceola County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chippewa Hills High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Reed City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Michigan Christian High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Marion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
