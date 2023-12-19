Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Oceana County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shelby High School at North Muskegon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: North Muskegon, MI

North Muskegon, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenna High School at Hart High School