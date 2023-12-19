Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Oakland County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ferndale High School at Oak Park High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 19

5:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Oak Park, MI

Oak Park, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Do not Use at Our Lady Of The Lakes High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19

6:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Athens High School - Troy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Pontiac High School at Avondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Holly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Holly, MI

Holly, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Rochester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling Heights High School at Clawson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Clawson, MI

Clawson, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at South Lyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamphere High School at Hazel Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Ferndale, MI

Ferndale, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Waterford Kettering High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Novi High School at South Lyon East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Clair High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Clarenceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester Adams High School at Clarkston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

North Farmington High School at Birmingham Groves High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Beverly Hills, MI

Beverly Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Stoney Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

River Rouge High School at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: West Bloomfield, MI

West Bloomfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester Hills Christian at Bloomfield Christian School