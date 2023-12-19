Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Muskegon County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitehall High School at Manistee High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Manistee, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hesperia Community High School at Holton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Holton, MI
  • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ludington High School at Montague High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Montague, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby High School at North Muskegon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: North Muskegon, MI
  • Conference: West Michigan
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenna High School at Hart High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Hart, MI
  • Conference: West Michigan
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakridge High School at Fremont High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Fremont, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Muskegon Orchard View High School at Muskegon Catholic Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Muskegon, MI
  • Conference: Lakes 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

