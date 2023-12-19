Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Monroe County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whiteford High School at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Temperance, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dearborn High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Monroe, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.