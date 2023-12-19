Monroe County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whiteford High School at Bedford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Temperance, MI

Temperance, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Riverview Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

Dearborn High School at Monroe High School