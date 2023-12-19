Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Midland County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary Baptist Academy at Pinconning Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Pinconning, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock Creek High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Farwell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.