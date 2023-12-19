Tuesday's contest between the Florida Gators (7-3) and Michigan Wolverines (6-5) going head to head at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 80-78 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Michigan vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Michigan vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-0.4)

Florida (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Michigan has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida is 3-6-0. The Wolverines are 8-2-0 and the Gators are 7-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.2 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 75.9 per outing (294th in college basketball).

The 37.5 rebounds per game Michigan averages rank 145th in the country, and are five more than the 32.5 its opponents record per contest.

Michigan makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (7.4). It is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc (41st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.2%.

The Wolverines' 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 52nd in college basketball, and the 94.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 275th in college basketball.

Michigan has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (234th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (263rd in college basketball).

