Tuesday's contest between the Florida Gators (7-3) and Michigan Wolverines (6-5) going head to head at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 80-78 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

Michigan vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-0.4)

Florida (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Michigan's record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, while Florida's is 3-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wolverines are 8-2-0 and the Gators are 7-3-0.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.2 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 75.9 per outing (294th in college basketball).

Michigan is 145th in college basketball at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's five more than the 32.5 its opponents average.

Michigan makes 1.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.2 (51st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

The Wolverines rank 52nd in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 275th in college basketball, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

Michigan has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.5 per game (234th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (263rd in college basketball).

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators' +95 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 72.8 per contest (227th in college basketball).

Florida pulls down 44.5 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) while conceding 33.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.4 boards per game.

Florida knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 32.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.7%.

Florida has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.4 per game (299th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (234th in college basketball).

