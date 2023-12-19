Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Menominee County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephenson High School at North Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Felch, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
