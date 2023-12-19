Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Mason County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mason County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ludington High School at Montague High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Montague, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.