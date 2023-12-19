The Providence Friars (9-2, 0-0 Big East) hope to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Providence matchup in this article.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Providence Betting Trends

Marquette has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Golden Eagles' nine games this season have hit the over.

Providence has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

So far this year, just two of the Friars games have gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (fifth-best in the country) than its computer ranking (seventh-best).

The Golden Eagles have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1400.

Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Friars were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

