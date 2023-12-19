Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Manistee County, Michigan, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitehall High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Lake High School at Leland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Leland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.