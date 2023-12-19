Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Lenawee County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Clinton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanover-Horton High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Addison, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Area High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Sand Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tecumseh High School at Madison High School - Adrian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
