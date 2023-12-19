Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Leelanau County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Leelanau County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grand Traverse Academy at St Mary School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19

5:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lake Leelanau, MI

Lake Leelanau, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bear Lake High School at Leland High School