Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Lapeer County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Branch High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
