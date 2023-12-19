Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kent County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spring Lake High School at Grandville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Grandville, MI

Grandville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Wellspring Preparatory High School at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Martin, MI

Martin, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kent City High School at Morley Stanwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Morley, MI

Morley, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Allendale High School at East Grand Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Jenison High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lowell, MI

Lowell, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Springs High School at The Potter's House High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Wyoming, MI

Wyoming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenowa Hills High School at Forest Hills Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland High School at Forest Hills Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Grand River Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Kentwood, MI

Kentwood, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyoming High School at Kelloggsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Comstock Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Comstock Park, MI

Comstock Park, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Michigan Aviation Academy at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Hopkins, MI

Hopkins, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Christian High School at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian