Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kent County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spring Lake High School at Grandville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellspring Preparatory High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent City High School at Morley Stanwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Morley, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allendale High School at East Grand Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jenison High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lowell, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Springs High School at The Potter's House High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenowa Hills High School at Forest Hills Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland High School at Forest Hills Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grand River Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wyoming High School at Kelloggsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Comstock Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Comstock Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Michigan Aviation Academy at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Christian High School at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
