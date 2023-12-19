Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Huron County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Valley Lutheran High School at Laker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Pigeon, MI

Pigeon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

North Huron High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Fairgrove, MI

Fairgrove, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Harbor Beach Community High School at Yale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Yale, MI

Yale, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Peck Community High School at Caseville High School