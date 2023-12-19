Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Grand Traverse County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Traverse Academy at St Mary School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lake Leelanau, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Christian School at Kalkaska High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Kalkaska, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.