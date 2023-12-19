The San Antonio Spurs (4-21) and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) hit the chardwood at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, December 19, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and BSSW

BSWI and BSSW Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Keldon Johnson Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Keldon Johnson Total Fantasy Pts 1278.8 765.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 53.3 31.9 Fantasy Rank 4 51

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Keldon Johnson Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo averages 31.2 points, 11.0 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, making 61.5% of shots from the floor (sixth in league).

The Bucks average 124.4 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 119.2 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a +134 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Milwaukee averages 44 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to the 43.8 of its opponents.

The Bucks hit 14.2 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) while shooting 38.3% from deep (third-best in the NBA). They are making 1.9 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12.3 per game while shooting 35.5%.

Milwaukee has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.4 per game (16th in NBA play) while forcing 12 (25th in the league).

Keldon Johnson & the Spurs

Keldon Johnson's averages for the season are 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.

The Spurs have been outscored by 11.6 points per game (posting 110.6 points per game, 26th in league, while allowing 122.2 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -289 scoring differential.

San Antonio pulls down 43.1 rebounds per game (21st in league) while conceding 46.2 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.1 boards per game.

The Spurs make 13 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), 1.3 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (25th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 39.2%.

San Antonio has lost the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 15.6 (28th in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (18th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Keldon Johnson Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Keldon Johnson Plus/Minus Per Game 6.3 -7.6 Usage Percentage 34.2% 21.0% True Shooting Pct 65.1% 57.1% Total Rebound Pct 17.7% 10.3% Assist Pct 25.1% 19.1%

