Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Clinton County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Okemos High School at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
